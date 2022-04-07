DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s elected leaders are reacting to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. Jackson is the first Black woman to sit on the bench.

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Democrats, released statements about the confirmation.

“Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court today is a recognition of her judicial accomplishments and a victory for our highest ideals as a democracy. She has the best legal training America can offer, a decade of experience on the federal bench, and a consistent record of bipartisan support. Judge Jackson will stand for the values etched in the Constitution — freedom, equality, democracy, and the rule of law,” said Bennet in a statement.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson’s experience and background will make her a Supreme Court Justice who represents all Americans. She has a brilliant legal mind and a dedication to public service. But she’s also a mom and an American who cares deeply about how the law affects real people. Her confirmation will help restore faith in our justice system, and I’m proud to have helped her make history,” said Hickenlooper.

The elevation of Jackson to the Supreme Court will not change the ideological setup of the bench – which would continue to be split 6-3 in favor of conservative justices.

Nonetheless, it is an important landmark in the history of the court – of the 115 justices on the Supreme Court since it was established in 1789, 108 have been white men.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, “This is an important moment for our country. For the first time in our nation’s history, white men will no longer be the majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. For the first time, we will have four women serving on the bench – including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will be the first black woman to ever serve on the highest court in our land. This is what progress looks like. Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most qualified justices ever nominated to serve on the Supreme Court. Through her talent and intellect, she blazed a trail that many in this country thought was impossible less than a century ago. She deserves all the credit in the world for what she has just achieved.”