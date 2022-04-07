JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy caught in the middle of a controversial video says he’s “disappointed” in an 18-year-old woman who lied about getting out of a DUI ticket. The young woman posted the video on social media, and it quickly went viral on Monday.

“I’m extremely disappointed. I expect better. It was selfish, but I’m not mad at her. Just disappointed,” Deputy Tyler Stahl said. “It’s kind of frustrating. My goal with every single encounter is to be professional with everybody, courteous. I’m out there to educate and enforce, to make sure people are safer, and if I can teach people one thing on each traffic stop, then I’m doing my job.”

In the video, the woman claims the deputy pulled her over, performed a sobriety test in which she “blew a 3.8,” gave her his phone number, asked her to lunch or coffee and let her go afterward.

The sheriff’s office and Stahl say that is absolutely untrue. Stahl’s body camera video from around 4:45 a.m. on April 2 shows him pulling the woman over because he saw her swerving.

He asked if she’d been drinking or was distracted behind the wheel – to both she answered no.

Stahl says he didn’t give her a breathalyzer because he didn’t smell alcohol or see any signs of alcohol in the vehicle.

“There was no further testing because I had nothing to go on based on my preliminary investigation,” Stahl said. “I still to this day, regardless of what she was saying, do not believe she was impaired or drinking and driving.”

The woman became upset and emotional, telling the deputy she was recently broken up with by her boyfriend.

“Every single traffic stop I make is a DUI investigation. Just by talking to people, that’s part of my DUI investigation. Nothing as far as that is going to change. I’m not going to write more tickets because of this, I’m going to continue to be who I am, and educate and enforce to keep people safe.”

Stahl decided to share his side of the story to prevent any more misinformation being spread.

“Not that it’s an excuse for her behavior, she’s young she’s a teenager. Social media is a strong influence on kids these days. I don’t appreciate what she did. Body cameras are a great tool and thank god the sheriff’s office has them. It could’ve been much worse,” Stahl said.

He says he accepted an apology from the young woman. At this point, she is not facing any charges.