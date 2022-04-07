(CBS4) – Jefferson County officials and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are warning that some shoppers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge.
Officials say a food handler at the store on West 38th Avenue tested positive for the virus.
Customers may be at risk if they bought items from the deli like meat and cheese or prepared sandwiches containing that between March 20 and March 30.
If you believe you’ve been exposed — you are asked to contact Jefferson County Public Health.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks that are contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. It also can spread through close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex, caring for someone who is ill or sharing drugs or drug equipment with someone who may be ill. The risk to the general public is low — but hepatitis a is highly contagious. It can be prevented with a vaccination.
