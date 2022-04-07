DENVER (CBS4)– Denver advances to the NCAA hockey championship game after beating Michigan in overtime in the Frozen Four.
“There’s good teams in every conference,” Pioneers forward Bobby Brink said on Wednesday, a day before Denver’s semifinal matchup with Michigan. “I wouldn’t say there’s really a divide; we don’t really look at (it that way). Maybe some people do.”
G-A-M-E
Savoie with a game-winner to end an instant classic.
LET'S FREAKING GO#FrozenFour #PioneerTogether pic.twitter.com/X1pooY7fip
