DENVER (CBS4)– City leaders in Denver, civic organizations and sports mascots joined forces to celebrate downtown. Denver’s mayor, along with mascots from the Avs, Nuggets and Rockies want to send a message that downtown Denver is back after the pandemic.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said police have increased their presence to ease safety concerns.

He also has a message for anyone who believes that downtown is dead, “During the oil bust we saw a dead downtown. I have been down here, trying to get a reservation to a restaurant in downtown Denver, we know what a dead downtown looks like and this is not it. I’m proud of the people who have stood up and didn’t just go on social media to try to criticize the environment that every downtown by the way in this country, is going through right now.”

Hancock said he knows that downtown has been through some rough times, but because of the business leaders who have leaned in, the recovery is well on its way.

This comes after months of increased violence and police activity due to drug use at the Union Station campus which includes the bus concourse, light rail platforms and the pavilions on Wewatta Street and Chestnut Place. RTD recently addressed the growing concerns, stating changes were coming which include installing TV monitors which will display security camera feeds at the main concourses; stairs from the light rail platform will change to exit only; and access between the Wewatta and Chestnut Pavilion will be blocked by barriers.

More security will be present at the Civic Center Station and along the 16th Street Mall for the Colorado Rockies Opening Day.