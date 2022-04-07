DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– Maybe you’ve visited one of the (objectively) most beautiful concert venues in Colorado, and maybe you haven’t … yet. We’re talking about the Dillon Amphitheater, a 3 minute drive from Silverthorne and positioned with an incredible view of Lake Dillon and beautiful Colorado mountaintops in the background.

“I believe it was built in 1993,” Dillon’s Marketing and Comms Suzanne Phillipson explained. “It kind of started as just a nice community amenity; free shows every Friday and Saturday night.”

The venue underwent a massive change in 2017 when the town decided to spend some big bucks to make the little bandshell into something much grander.

“We really kicked off the opening of the amphitheater with The String Cheese Incident. It was our first ever paid show at the amphitheater,” Phillipson said.

Since then, the venue has started to attract large names from multiple different types of music genres, ranging from jam bands to pirate punk. Still, 2020 created its own set of challenges, as it did with just about everything everywhere.

“Once we kind of resolved ourselves to the fact that we weren’t going to have a summer at the amphitheater, it was okay,” Phillipson said, thinking back. “You know, I think we all kind of mourned it, as everyone did.”

Thankfully they were able to survive the shutdown and hosted a whopping 38 shows in 2021. You can check out the latest shows this season at DillonAmphitheater.com.

Phillipson said this is not Red Rocks, but in her opinion, the tiny but mighty venue might just be better than that classic rocky stage.

“It’s more intimate and I think, you know, for some bands, that’s what they’re looking for now. They’re looking for that smaller venue to really showcase who they are as an artist. And it’s a better experience for the guest as well.”