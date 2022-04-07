FIRST ALERTMore wind & high fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The portion of the road in Boulder where an RTD bus started sinking in a water-filled sinkhole on Wednesday remained closed Thursday. The Boulder Police Department tweeted that westbound Arapahoe Avenue between Conestoga and Commerce remained closed during paving operations.

Copter4 flew over the large hole on Thursday. A water main break is to blame for the sinkhole.

On Wednesday afternoon, the bus was slowly submerged in the sinkhole while six passengers on board were evacuated from the bus. The bus was towed out of the sinkhole and standing water.

