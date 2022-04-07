BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Another lawsuit in Boulder County could delay the Marshall Fire cleanup effort. Ceres Environmental Services is a Florida-based company.
The company is also one of the bidders denied a cleanup contract by Boulder County Commissioners.
In the lawsuit, Ceres accuses commissioners of secretly negotiating with DRC Emergency Services before awarding that company the contract. The county said the lawsuit is without merit and that commissioners followed all local, state and federal guidelines when awarding the contract.
Boulder County intends to move forward with its existing timeline unless ordered to stop. The first neighborhoods to be cleared will be Eldorado in Louisville, Sagamore, Original Town in Superior and Marshall.
There is an online list for residents to track the progress.
Last month, a judge in Boulder County dismissed a lawsuit that questioned the Marshall Fire recovery Private Property Debris Removal program. “DIGS” alleged the county violated open meetings laws when choosing a company to remove debris.
The 6,000+ acre fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December 2021.