By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews broke ground Thursday on a new affordable housing complex in Denver. The complex at Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street will feature 82 units.

The complex will include one and four-bedroom units. It will also feature an early childhood education center.

The new complex is called The Rose.

“Councilman Herndon would not relent, he was going to stay dogged about it because he saw the bud, the budding of a rose and we could do something special here, and let’s not let this moment pass to remove something that was not beneficial to a community and bring something the community wanted,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The Rose project was made possible by a $3.5 million financing allowance from the Department of Housing Stability.

