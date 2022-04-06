DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There will be periodic daytime closures of US 85 near Sedalia in Douglas County this week for rock scaling work. The closures will include 20-minute closures as part of the US 85 improvement project.

US 85 between Sedalia and Louviers will be closed for 20-minute periods between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday while crews remove loose rock and debris from the hill and roadway.

Drivers are urged to take I-25 as an alternate route to avoid delays on IS 85.

Additional Information From CDOT:

Airport Road between US 85 and North Peterson Road will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14. Crews will be repaving Airport Road. Detour: travelers can access Airport Road from US 85 from Kelly Court/West Louviers Avenue to Lavaun Drive to Airport Road or from Manhart Avenue to North Peterson Road to Airport Road.

For the safety of motorists and workers, drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits through the project. Reduced lane widths and reduced speed limit of 45 mph will be in effect until further notice.

The schedule above could change depending on the weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

A 2.5 mile stretch of US 85 is being rebuilt and widened to two lanes in each direction between Sedalia and Louviers. A ten-foot-wide shoulder is being added on either side as well as a large median to reduce crash risk and improve the safety for emergency stops. Construction work also includes bridge replacement, a storm drain system, a retaining wall, steep slope earthwork, deer fencing, new traffic signals, signing, striping, and utility relocations. Construction started in the summer of 2020 and is close to completion.

Project Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Project hotline: 720-356-4400

Project email: us85widening@gmail.com

Project web page: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us85-widening-louviers