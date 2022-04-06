BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new fire south of the NCAR Fire burn area in Boulder forced trail closures on Wednesday. Firefighters say the active fire, near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead, is now out.

Firefighters are now working on the perimeter and hotspots.

If you are hiking or recreating on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder please leave now! @boulderosmp Rangers are in the area evacuating hikers and all folks they find. Trails are also closed. Please RT #boulder — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) April 6, 2022

Hikers on the Shanahan Ridge were told to leave the area now. Open Space rangers are working to evacuation recreationists.

Further details of the fire have not been shared. The cause of the fire is unknown.

We are aware of a new fire start south of the NCAR fire burn area near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead. A PIO is enroute. Trails in area are being closed immediately. — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) April 6, 2022

The NCAR Fire came within a couple of thousand yards from homes on the west side of Boulder nearly three weeks ago. No homes were burned, and no one was hurt.

Boulder County officials warned of hurricane force wind speeds on Tuesday and Wednesday and ultimately enforced a burn ban.

Boulder firefighters recently told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann they are getting worn out.

“Knowing I have to be here 24/7 these next few days while this wind event is happening is definitely wearing on me and my crew,” Erin Doyle, a Wildland Operations Specialist with Boulder Fire Rescue told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.