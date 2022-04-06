COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Employees at another Starbucks location in Colorado are asking for union representation. This follows two Starbucks locations in Denver where employees recently sought union representation.
The employees at the coffee shop at 4465 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election.
The employees of the Garden of the Gods location released this statement through the union, “There are many of us who have come to love the job and our peers in a way which makes Starbucks feel like a home away from home. It is because of this that we want to enact change within the workplace that we feel has treated us unfairly. A large number of factors have led to partners feeling overworked, underappreciated, and unrewarded for our efforts put into bettering the overall Starbucks experience…We feel that these concerns can best be met by joining a union.”
Last month, employees at the Leetsdale Drive location and the East Colfax and Milwaukee location in Denver sought union representation.