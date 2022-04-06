Call Takers Wanted: Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners Prepares For Launch Of 988 Crisis LineRocky Mountain Crisis Partners are preparing to take those calls in addition to the thousands they already take from across the state

8 minutes ago

Some Aurora Community Leaders Disapprove Of Vanessa Wilson's TerminationSupporters of Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson began to worry about her future with the department weeks ago when rumors of her termination first began.

11 minutes ago

CBS4 Sports Previews Rockies Opening WeekendThe Rockies home opener against the Dodgers is inching closer and closer. CBS4 Sports' Michael Spencer, Romi Bean and Justin Adams give us a preview.

41 minutes ago

Bikes Worth $80,000 Recovered In Boulder Along With Other Stolen ItemsBoulder Police Chief Maris Herold is praising her officers and the public in helping solve a bike theft case.

1 hour ago

Study Finds Some Major Clothing Companies Have No Plans To Phase Out Toxic Forever ChemicalsCalled "Going Out of Fashion," the study examined 30 major clothing brands and developed a scorecard based on the brand's policies on having chemicals known as PFAS - or perfluoroalkyl substances - in their products.

2 hours ago

Mountain Communities Desperate For Affordable Housing & Child Care Help Look To Lodging Tax BillRight now, there are 650 people on a waiting list for childcare in Summit County.

3 hours ago