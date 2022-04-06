EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New video from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments deputies saved a woman from a fentanyl overdose. Deputies administered two doses of Narcan and did chest compressions for two minutes to resuscitate the woman.
It happened a home in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County on March 23.
Warning: The following video might not be suitable for all readers.
Shortly after deputies arrived, the woman stopped breathing. They gave the woman two separate doses of Narcan, but there was no change. That’s when they started CPR.
After approximately two minutes of chest compressions, the woman regained consciousness.
Fire department personnel then took the woman to a local hospital for further treatment.
“We could not be more proud of these two deputies’ actions in saving the life of our neighbor and are thankful for the positive and effective relationship we have with the Security Fire Department, all of which led to this fortunate outcome,” officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stated.
“As the scourge of Fentanyl continues to plague the Pikes Peak region, we stand committed to working with our regional, state, and federal partners to reduce the distribution of this substance in our community and bring those responsible to justice.”
