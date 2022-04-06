(CBS4)– High winds forced the closure of Interstate 76 to high-profile vehicles through parts of northeast Colorado to the Nebraska border on Wednesday afternoon. There are reports of several vehicles blown over on I-76.
The Colorado State Patrol in Sterling tweeted that all high-profile vehicles and semis with trailers are required to park in northeast Colorado.
Due to the high winds in northeast Colorado, all high profile vehicles (moving trucks,RV’s etc) and semi-trucks with trailers regardless of load are required to park. We have numerous vehicles blown over on I-76 and this is a safety measure. S19 pic.twitter.com/4hZuGGsGGJ
— CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 6, 2022
The high wind restriction is in place for all high profile or light trailer vehicles for both directions of I-76 between US 6 and the Nebraska state line. All traffic will exit at mile marker 125 in Sterling. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out the closure just before 1 p.m.
#I76 eastbound: Road closed because of a high wind restriction between US 6 and the Nebraska Border. I-76 is closed to high profile or light trailers vehicles. All traffic will exit at MP 125 Sterling and Nebraska state line. Cars will be allowed to… https://t.co/HzrD2U7uoZ
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 6, 2022
CBS4 Meteorologists declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Wednesday because gusts could reach 65 mph at times. Parts of the eastern plains are also under a High Wind Watch for Thursday.