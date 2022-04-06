FIRST ALERTHigh wind gusts expected again on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jennifer McRae
(CBS4)– High winds forced the closure of Interstate 76 to high-profile vehicles through parts of northeast Colorado to the Nebraska border on Wednesday afternoon.  There are reports of several vehicles blown over on I-76.

(credit: CSP)

The Colorado State Patrol in Sterling tweeted that all high-profile vehicles and semis with trailers are required to park in northeast Colorado.

The high wind restriction is in place for all high profile or light trailer vehicles for both directions of I-76 between US 6 and the Nebraska state line. All traffic will exit at mile marker 125 in Sterling.  The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out the closure just before 1 p.m.

CBS4 Meteorologists declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Wednesday because gusts could reach 65 mph at times. Parts of the eastern plains are also under a High Wind Watch for Thursday.

