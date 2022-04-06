DENVER (CBS4)- Tuesday was another day of strong winds and high fire danger. Winds ranged from 35 to 70 mph across eastern parts of Colorado from the Front Range to the Kansas state line.
The wind was strong enough near Boulder to spark up a small fire near the NCAR burn area of two weeks ago.
As a result, we have another First Alert Weather Day for Thursday for Denver and eastern Colorado.
With the wind expected the third Red Flag Warning of the week is posted for all of eastern Colorado and the San Luis Valley from 11am to 9pm on Thursday.
Wind gusts should finally move on by the time we get to Friday with a large high pressure ridge moving in and pushing the eastern low out to the east coast. This will give our area a warmer calmer few days Friday and Saturday.
The next big thing moves in on Sunday with another low pressure trough putting us back on the storm track with a cool down and several chances for rain and snow returning to the state next week.