DENVER (CBS4) – The lineup is out for this year’s City Park Jazz free outdoor music concerts. The Denver tradition will begin on June 5 and the shows will continue through Aug. 7.
The first concert will be a tribute to Colorado musician Ron Miles, a jazz great who died last month. Trumpeter Shane Endsley will be leading the performance on June 5.
Other performers include Hazel Miller on June 19 and Euforquestra on July 10.
The full list is as follows:
June 5: Tribute to Ron Miles Feat. Shane Endsley
June 12: Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra feat. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company
June 19: Hazel Miller & The Collective
June 26: Paa Kow
July 3: Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
July 10: Euforquestra
July 17: 3rd Annual Brass Band Extravaganza
July 24: Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
July 31: The Jakarta Band
August 7: Colorado Mambo Orchestra
City Park Jazz had been a tradition in the Mile High City for more than 35 years and draws thousands to the park for each show at the City Park Pavilion.
Learn more at cityparkjazz.org.