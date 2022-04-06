BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold is praising her officers and the public in helping solve a bike theft case. The bikes stolen last week were worth $80,000.

On top of finding the expensive bikes, officers also found other stolen bikes, electronics and packages from vehicles. Specifics were not given.

In late March, three bikes were taken from a business on Wilderness Place in Boulder. Two of the bikes had unique technology attached.

“The two prototype bikes are valued at $40,000 and $30,000 each while the third bike is valued at $12,000,” police said on April 6.

The $12,000 bike was recovered the day after it was stolen. Police say someone walked into a local bike shop with “bolt cutters sticking out of his backpack.”

The shop owner called police, who later arrested the suspect.

Later, at an undisclosed time and place, police say a member of the public found the second prototype bike and called police.

“I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases. I’d like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn’t look right and called us,” Chief Maris Herold said. “I am also incredibly proud of the swift policework done by patrol and detectives to find these stolen items, connect them to several recent crimes.”

The unidentified suspect now faces multiple charges of burglary, vehicle trespassing and theft.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 303-441-1951.