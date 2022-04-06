FIRST ALERTHigh wind gusts expected again on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a number of suspicious fires in Aurora early Wednesday morning, including a fire at an apartment building that displaced 10 residents and their pets. Aurora Police Department eventually arrested a 17-year-old boy, who faces one count of First-Degree Arson.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

According to the Aurora Fire tweets, close to 1 a.m., crews were on scene of multiple fires in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peroria Street, including dumpsters, fields and buildings. Two divisions were operating near E Pacific Circle and S Revere Street, and near S Racine Way and S Quentin Way.

A multi-unit apartment building on S Quentin Way experienced the most damaged, where 10 people and pets in at least three units were displaced. Other properties in other nearby neighborhoods were also hit by fires that were set, but no significant structure damages.

There were no reported injuries. American Red Cross responded to the scene to offer and provide assistance to those displaced.

A booking photo won’t be made available for the suspect due to his age.

