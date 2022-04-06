AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a number of suspicious fires in Aurora early Wednesday morning, including a fire at an apartment building that displaced 10 residents and their pets. Aurora Police Department eventually arrested a 17-year-old boy, who faces one count of First-Degree Arson.
According to the Aurora Fire tweets, close to 1 a.m., crews were on scene of multiple fires in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peroria Street, including dumpsters, fields and buildings. Two divisions were operating near E Pacific Circle and S Revere Street, and near S Racine Way and S Quentin Way.
A multi-unit apartment building on S Quentin Way experienced the most damaged, where 10 people and pets in at least three units were displaced. Other properties in other nearby neighborhoods were also hit by fires that were set, but no significant structure damages.
There were no reported injuries. American Red Cross responded to the scene to offer and provide assistance to those displaced.
A booking photo won’t be made available for the suspect due to his age.
Crews currently working a 2 story multifamily building fire in the area of S Racine Way and S Quentin Way. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/2fLdky3rAF
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 6, 2022