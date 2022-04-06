AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Fire Rescue responded to a fire that displaced 10 residents at an apartment complex in Aurora early Wednesday morning.
According to the Aurora Fire tweets, close to 1 a.m., crews were on scene of multiple fires in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peroria Street, including dumpsters, fields and buildings. Two divisions were operating near E Pacific Circle and S Revere Street and near S Racine Way and S Quentin Way.
Crews currently working a 2 story multifamily building fire in the area of S Racine Way and S Quentin Way. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/2fLdky3rAF
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 6, 2022
Ultimately, 10 residents, as well as multiple pets, were displaced by the fires. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of all fires in the area are under investigation.