By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Fire Rescue responded to a fire that displaced 10 residents at an apartment complex in Aurora early Wednesday morning.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

According to the Aurora Fire tweets, close to 1 a.m., crews were on scene of multiple fires in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peroria Street, including dumpsters, fields and buildings. Two divisions were operating near E Pacific Circle and S Revere Street and near S Racine Way and S Quentin Way.

Ultimately, 10 residents, as well as multiple pets, were displaced by the fires. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of all fires in the area are under investigation.

Jack Lowenstein