LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial has wrapped up for the man accused of killing a woman nearly 40 years ago. Alex Ewing is accused of the gruesome murder that happened in 1984.
Ewing is on trial for the murder of Patricia Smith of Lakewood. She was murdered with a hammer in January 1984. In that homicide, DNA evidence was found matching Ewing. The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments on Wednesday afternoon.
In August of last year, a judge sentenced Ewing to three life sentences after he was found guilty in the 1984 murders of three people in Aurora. The jury found Ewing guilty on Aug. 6 of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer on Jan. 15, 1984.
This is Ewing’s second trial for the death of Smith. The first in October of last year was declared a mistrial after a judge granted a competency check. A verdict is expected as soon as Thursday.