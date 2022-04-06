FIRST ALERTHigh wind gusts expected again on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jennifer McRae
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial has wrapped up for the man accused of killing a woman nearly 40 years ago. Alex Ewing is accused of the gruesome murder that happened in 1984.

Alex Christopher Ewing (credit: CBS)

Ewing is on trial for the murder of Patricia Smith of Lakewood. She was murdered with a hammer in January 1984. In that homicide, DNA evidence was found matching Ewing. The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments on Wednesday afternoon.

Patricia Louise Smith (credit: CBS)

In August of last year, a judge sentenced Ewing to three life sentences after he was found guilty in the 1984 murders of three people in Aurora. The jury found Ewing guilty on Aug. 6 of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer on Jan. 15, 1984.

(credit: Bennett family)

This is Ewing’s second trial for the death of Smith. The first in October of last year was declared a mistrial after a judge granted a competency check. A verdict is expected as soon as Thursday.

