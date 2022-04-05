FIRST ALERTWind warnings in effect on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jesse Sarles
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Reports are coming in that strong winds have knocked down trees at Winter Park ski resort.

(credit: CBS)

Officials at the ski resort in Grand County said the gusts have been registered at more than 100 mph.

“Expect impacts to lifts and trails,” Winter Park tweeted.

