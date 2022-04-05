WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Reports are coming in that strong winds have knocked down trees at Winter Park ski resort.
Officials at the ski resort in Grand County said the gusts have been registered at more than 100 mph.
“Expect impacts to lifts and trails,” Winter Park tweeted.
