GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Greenwood Village police are investigating a crash involving a South Metro Fire Rescue truck on Tuesday. SMFR firefighters were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on.
They say a red SUV collided with them at Orchard Road and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard.
While no firefighters were hurt, the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At 09:37 Tower 32 was responding eastbound on Orchard Rd. with lights sirens activated when a collision occurred with a SUV at Greenwood Plaza Blvd. Firefighters were uninjured and immediately treated the driver of the SUV who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/h4Ucx8URtB
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 5, 2022
Investigators did not release further details about the crash investigation.