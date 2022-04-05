DENVER (CBS4)– Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and dozens of others gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to call for free and fair elections.
Peters, a Republican, is facing a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
She appeared in court last month after an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest after a grand jury indictment stemming from an investigation into allegations of election equipment tampering and official misconduct. Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted in the same investigation.
Peters was joined by supporters who claim a new report shows evidence of discrepancies in the election.
“I’m a threat, I’m a threat to their democracy. We’re talking about losing our republic ad what we found in these reports is very damning and they want to cover it up,” said Peters.
The group supporting Peters’ claims that her case will expose to the nation problems with voting machines.