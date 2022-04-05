WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The 39-year-old woman killed Saturday evening in southeast Windsor has been identified as Jessica Lee Matey Evans. Evans, of Gill, Colorado, was one of several pedestrians struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene of the collision.
Windsor police said Evans was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man killed in a crash at the location exactly a year prior.
The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street before gathering on the north side.
A 23-year-old Greeley woman was driving her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Eastman when the collision occurred. Police said the woman drove to the next roadway a few blocks later and pulled over. Police said she is cooperating with investigators.
Those investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances of the incident. The other pedestrians hit by the Greeley woman’s vehicle were not seriously injured.
One witness said he couldn’t understand why the driver drove into the gathering. He said those attending were not standing in the street. He could only guess that the driver was watching the balloons as they floated away and accidentally veered off the roadway.
The group was there to remember William Thompson, 34, who died April 2, 2021. The Windsor resident tried to pass a vehicle on his motorcycle and collided with the vehicle as it was turning.
After the crashes, the family plans to remove Thompson’s memorial from the location in hope of keeping others safe from the scene.