DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s first African American woman to serve in the state Senate has died. Gloria Travis-Tanner’s career spanned 17 years at the State Capitol.

She was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame. She believed it was important for women to have a voice in state government.

Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, the chair of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado shared the following statement:

“Senator Tanner was a trailblazer whose determination and commitment to Colorado improved the lives of all people in our state, and I join Coloradans in mourning her passing. Gloria’s tireless devotion to serving our community uplifted the lives of so many Coloradans and families. Gloria was a mentor to us all. As the founder of Colorado Black Women for Political Action and the co-creator of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislators, she fostered an entire generation of leaders who will continue her legacy and make their mark on our state and nation– just as she would have wished. Today, we celebrate her life and legacy as she ascends to join our ancestors.”

Gov. Jared Polis also shared condolences for those who knew and loved Travis-Tanner:

“We join fellow Coloradans in mourning the loss of the great Gloria Tanner, Colorado’s first African American woman to serve as a State Senator, and the second to be elected to a leadership position in the Colorado House of Representatives. Beyond her storied career spanning 17 years at the Capitol — fighting to pass landmark legislation to improve the lives of women and families — former Senator Tanner’s undying love for her community is manifest in her mission to shape emerging leaders. On the day that Gloria Tanner leaves our physical world behind, she also leaves doors of opportunity open for the next generation to make a profound difference, to be a part of the change.”