BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a house fire in Broomfield. It happened early in the morning on the 1100 block of Lilac Street, and caused enough damage that the house is uninhabitable right now.
North Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters put out the fire quickly. A family of four that lived there all escaped from the burning house but three of them suffered injuries.
Firefighters rescued the family dog and gave it oxygen before it was taken to a veterinary hospital. North Metro Fire Rescue shared photos on their Facebook page of the dog getting oxygen.
Two rabbits were also rescued by firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s not believed to be suspicious.