By Jennifer McRae
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton police are asking for help in locating a possible kidnap victim. Police are hoping the public will help them find 20-year-old Rylee Heinz.

Rylee Heinz (credit: Brighton Police)

She was last seen with 21-year-old Orlando Romero about 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday near the Platte Valley Medical Center. They were last seen in a 2008 dark grey Dodge Charger with no license plates.

Additional Information from the Brighton Police Department:

Rylee is described as a white female, 5’09” tall, weighing 130lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue pants, and white sandals. Orlando is described as a Hispanic male 6’00” tall, weighing 190lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Orlando was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan T-shirt, black pants, and gray and white shoes.

