BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple fire crews assisted one another in the response to a small fire in a foothills neighborhood just outside the northwest portion of the City of Boulder early Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, close to 6 a.m. crews were entering the mop-up phase of an overnight fire in the Carriage Hills neighborhood in the area of Carriage Hills Drive and Cutter Lane.
Mopping up. pic.twitter.com/J08mn0mUwu
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 5, 2022
City of Boulder Fire, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District , Lefthand Fire Protection District and Sunshine Fire Protection District all worked together in the fire response.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
