ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Allan Richard Long was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison on Tuesday. The sentence was reached as part of a plea agreement in exchange for guilty pleas on 10 counts of sexual assault on a child.
The agreement stipulated the sentence of eight years on each count, consecutive to all other counts, for a total of 80 years to life in the Department of Corrections, a mental health evaluation and treatment per DOC; no contact with victims per modified protection order and no contact with children under 18 years of age.
The court also ordered future restitution for mental health costs of children who were his victims.
Investigators believed there could be more young victims, dating back to at least 2001, more than 20 years.
Long has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. He also had access to families while working as a truck driver, a tow truck driver and a volunteer firefighter.