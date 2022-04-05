DENVER (CBS4)– Denver began a project this week to improve the 16th Street Mall. It’s the first major upgrade to the popular landmark in nearly 40 years.
The project will include a new granite paver system that honors the iconic original design, move transit lanes to the center of each block and expand sidewalks.
The changes will improve safety and mobility as well as create more opportunities for people to enjoy the mall in a better way.
The project will span from Market Street to Broadway. RTD’s MallRide will be detoured around construction to 15th and 17th streets until work is completed in late 2024.