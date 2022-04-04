WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — A 39-year-old Colorado woman was one of three pedestrians struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in southeast Windsor. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

A spokesperson with the Windsor Police Department (WPD) said the woman was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man who had been killed in a crash at this location exactly a year prior.

The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street. They then gathered on the north side of the street, Cdmr. Aaron Lopez told CBS4.

A 23-year-old Greeley woman was driving her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Eastman when the collision occurred, Lopez explained. While initial reports stated the woman fled the scene in her vehicle, Lopez confirmed the woman drove to the next roadway, pulled over, and parked.

Lopez said the Greeley woman is cooperating with investigators. Those investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances of the incident. Their conclusions will guide the department’s decision to cite the driver for a traffic violation, charge her with a criminal violation, or call the incident accident and not issue a citation or charges.

The other two pedestrians hit by the Greeley woman’s vehicle were not seriously injured and were not taken to a hospital, Lopez said.

William Thompson, 34, died April 2, 2021, after he tried to pass a vehicle on his motorcycle and collided with the vehicle as it was turning, Lopez said. Thompson was a Windsor resident. All but one member of the group at Thompson’s remembrance are from Colorado.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday on the woman who died Saturday. The coroner will release the name of the deceased once notifications to family members have been completed.