DENVER (CBS4) – A new urgent care opens this week to serve thousands in an underserved area. UCHealth is cutting the ribbon on the Northfield Medical Center in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.
The new urgent care facility will be the only one north of I-270 for Northfield and the surrounding communities.
“Central Park is among the fastest growing communities in Denver metro,” Lori Japp, PA-C and Vice President of Urgent Care & Employer Solutions for UCHealth said. “Demand for primary and urgent care has grown in recent years and we are pleased to increase our services in this thriving neighborhood, allowing patients to receive care closer to home.”
Patients can get primary care services, physical therapy appointments, and occupational medicine there. UCHealth says the urgent care office will be the only one north of I-270 in that area.
The facility also boasts artwork from local artists at the facility. The facility officially opens Monday.