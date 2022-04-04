DENVER (CBS4)– Denver-based Siuzanna Iglidan, who is from Ukraine, took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Iglidan shared the spotlight with 12-time Grammy winner John Legend during a tribute to the war-torn country.

“Inspired, shocked… I could not believe I’m going to the actual Grammy,” said Iglidan.

Draped in yellow, Iglidan played alongside two other Ukrainian artists.

Iglidan plays the bandura, which is a Ukrainian folk instrument, similar to a harp.

“It has a magic, magic sound.”

During the Soviet Union era, bandura players were prohibited from performing in Ukraine. At the age of 12, after hearing the strings plucked, Iglidan knew that was the instrument that she would master.

“And I never regret my choice, because it’s not only my soul, I feel like with my art to be a bandura player, I am representing my country.”

She comes from a family of teachers and graduated from the Odessa National “Antonina Nezhdanova” Music Academy, according to her website.

She later pursued a PhD in music theory and pedagogy. The Ukrainian government also awarded her and named her Honored Worker of the Ukrainian Culture for her dedication and support for her native culture.

The local nonprofit, Ukrainians of Colorado which has organized several fundraisers for refugees, celebrated Iglidan on social media.

Musical talent SIUZANNA IGLIDAN will be a featured performer at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards this coming Sunday at 6 p.m. MT, broadcast by CBS and Paramount+. Siuzanna will accompany John Legend on bandura as he performs a new song, “Free,” dedicated to the victims in Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tFhOI9j7Vw — Ukrainians of Colorado (@UkrainiansOfCO) March 31, 2022

For Iglidan, the moment isn’t about her, it’s about bringing awareness to a crisis that’s rocked the world.

“We’re standing for peace, we’re standing for love, we’re standing for justice, and human rights.”