AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– In Aurora, a family is mourning a woman’s senseless death after she was shot and killed in a parking lot on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the family of 24-year-old Onjahnique Williams held a balloon release for her at City Park. Her family said she was at a friend’s apartment on East Mexico Avenue when she was killed. Police said no one has been arrested in connection with her death.

“That was my wildflower,” said Tommy Veasley III, her dad. “You cry all day, you go to sleep crying, you cry in your sleep, you wake up crying.”

Williams’ mother Kinsa Veasley chose to have the vigil at City Park because it’s a place that carries sentimental value.

“One of the reasons why we’re here is she learned how to ride a bike here,” Kinsa said. “That was my only child, it’s been extremely, extremely hard for me, especially given the circumstances. This wasn’t like an accident, a car accident… like that they actually murdered my daughter.”

Williams was a mother of two who had a larger-than-life personality and loved taking photos. When she was around, Tommy and Kinsa said she was likely cracking jokes.

“To know her was to love her, and that girl was just amazing,” said Tommy. “I appreciate the 24 years that I had with her. That was my baby.”

The family wants Williams’ death to serve as a catalyst for change because no one else should have to suffer a loss like theirs.

“Live life to the fullest. You never know exactly how long you’ll be around,” Kinsa said. ”Put a dent in the universe like she did.”