By Anna Maria Basquez
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The rider of a 2022 Harley Davidson was seriously injured in an accident with another vehicle late Sunday, officials said.
“We did have the party transported to Denver Health,” said Trooper Josh Lewis, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. “As of right now it sounds like serious injuries to the motorcycle rider, a 39-year-old male from Denver. To the other person, it doesn’t sound like any injuries from what I’m gathering.”
The crash was at 6:58 p.m. at Lincoln Way and Conifer Road. That’s near Conifer Road in the Sherrelwood area of Adams County.