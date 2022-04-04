GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Chefs from the Denver metro area are showing off their best skills in the name of supporting a mission near and dear to their hearts. The local chefs are joining forces for the #ColoradoChefsForUkraine fundraiser in Golden.
Chefs from Blue Moon Bakery, Denver Poke Co., Bamboo Sushi, Sushi Sasa, Il Porcellino Salumi and other establishments will demonstrate and compete to raise money for World Central Kitchen’s work feeding Ukrainian refugees.
The worldwide organization has been feeding refugees since the start of the Russian invasion in late February.
On Monday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Golden Mill on Ford Street will host the competition. It’s free to attend.
Proceeds from a silent auctions and food and beverage sales will benefit World Central Kitchen.