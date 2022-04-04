Bird Flu Detected In 3 Counties Across Colorado, Denver Zoo Temporarily Closes Bird ExhibitsThe bird flu, or Avian flu, has been detected in three counties across Colorado.

UCHealth Opens New Clinic In Central ParkPeople living in Central Park north of I-270 now have a UCHealth urgent care clinic close by, something not available in that area until today.

COVID In Colorado: Activist Helps Thousands Of Latinos Get Vaccinated, 'Still Has Work To Do'Despite many of the state's COVID-19 services going away, many Latinos in Colorado are still not vaccinated.

On Autism Awareness Day, Marshall Fire Family Celebrates ResilienceA Colorado family from Superior who lost their home in the Marshall Fire says the disruption of losing everything has reinforced their resilience and ability to adapt.

Colorado Doctor Says 4th COVID Booster Not Necessary For Most, Good For 'Immunosuppressed'After word of a second COVID-19 booster vaccine has come out, many people are wondering if they need that extra dose immediately.

Colorado Transitioning From Mass Vaccination Sites To Traditional Health Care SettingsThursday marks the beginning of the next chapter in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.