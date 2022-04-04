DENVER (CBS4) — The moment you walk through the doors and into the lobby of the Arthur Johnson Boys & Girls Club, the excitement is palpable. On Monday, the club unveiled two new additions, months in the making.
“We’re thrilled to be here today,” said Erin Porteous, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver CEO. “We’re celebrating a partnership between the Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports charities. We have redone our teen center and education center.”
To celebrate the NBA’s 75th season, NBA Cares is continuing its mission to create safe spaces for kids and families to live, learn or play in communities worldwide. That mission sparked the upgrades at the Johnson Boys & Girls Club.
Naturally, some special guests made appearances as the space was unveiled, including Supermascot Rocky.
With additions like stadium seating, desks to complete homework assignments, and even a video gaming console, the area will be a safe haven for 800 teens yearly.
“What do you guys think?” CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked a pair of kids lounging in their new recliners. They replied with a simple smile.
“We know from our kids that face a tremendous amount of obstacles. Having a place to go that they can learn and partake in so many activities is so important, not only academically, but also as they become leaders in our community. It gives working parents peace of mind. And it’s open for everybody.”