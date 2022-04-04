CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say two people, a man and a woman, were shot on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the area near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities have not shared information about a suspect, yet.

Further details about the shooting were also not released.