AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say two people, a man and a woman, were shot on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the area near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street.
#APDAlert: Officers are on scene of a double shooting at E Colfax Ave at N Beeler St. Unknown ages/conditions of victims, suspect information is unknown at this time. PIO is enroute. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/QNbQgNM1AL
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 4, 2022
Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities have not shared information about a suspect, yet.
Further details about the shooting were also not released.