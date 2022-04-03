WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — One person was killed after a vehicle collided with several pedestrians Saturday evening in a southeastern section of Windsor.
According to a Windsor Police Department alert released to the public, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound in the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive when it struck an unspecific number of pedestrians.
One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other pedestrians required significant medical treatment, according to the department.
That address is in the location of Eastman Park’s intersection with Diamond Valley Drive.
No further information was released by the department about the circumstances of the incident or the person who was killed. The department did reply a CBS4 inquiry requesting more details, including whether the incident was an accident or might possibly involve the issuing of a citation or even an arrest, but the department declined to provide any other information.
The roadway was closed for about four hours.
The Weld County Coroner’s Office took possession of the deceased and will release the name of the person at a later date.