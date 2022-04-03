DENVER (CBS4)- As U.S. representatives debated the M.O.R.E. Act Friday, which would legalize marijuana nationwide, Bethany Moore in Colorado watched eagerly.

“The fact that it’s a schedule one on the controlled substances list… The most dangerous has no value… is completely off,” she told CBS4.

Bethany works with the National Cannabis Industry Association. They are an advocacy group for Colorado’s cannabis businesses. She says they are excited it’s making progress.

To her and many cannabis operators in Colorado, it’s not about just legalizing weed nationwide. Ever since 2014, when cannabis became legal for adult recreational use in Colorado, cannabis business have had a hard time paying taxes and haven’t been able to use banks. Which has made Colorado’s marijuana industry difficult to navigate and a dangerous one to be in.

“There’s just so much cash floating around it attracts criminal activity,” said Moore.

She says Colorado cannabis businesses have proven legalization is possible and now they need support from the federal government to make it safer.

“The sky has definitely not fallen in the last eight years,” she said. “These cannabis businesses just truly want to be treated like any other business.”

This isn’t the first time a bill like the M.O.R.E. act has passed the U.S. House. Similar bills have gone through in the past then died in the Senate. The next step is for this bill to pass the U.S. Senate where it seems to have less support. Despite that, Colorado operators trying to remain optimistic.

“Now we’re looking to the Senate to step up and get some bipartisan support and allow this bill to get to a vote,” Moore said.