(CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for two little girls believed to be with their non-custodial mother. They are believed to be traveling from Buffalo, Wyoming to Amarillo, Texas.
CBI says Aspen Roth, 4, and Serenity Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth, 23 in a 2009 white Dodge Caravan with a Wyoming license plate 16-9068. They are believed to have left Buffalo at around 10 a.m. on April 3.
Investigators say Alexis also has a 3-month-old girl with her, but she has custody of that child. If you see them, you’re asked to call 911.