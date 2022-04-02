By Anna Maria Basquez
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Thornton man was sentenced to federal prison for 72 months this week for his role in a robbery of Bank of the West. In September of 2020, Brandon Lee Schneider, 35, wrote a note for an associate to carry into the bank to the teller.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, it read, “No dye packs, no tracers, no games. Put all the money in the drawer to me now Thx.”
Government officials contend four other bank robberies were committed by the defendant and his associates, according to the statement.
FBI Denver and the United States Attorney’s Office officials said they are prioritizing bank robbery prosecutions.
“Bank robbery is part of a violent crime problem here in the Denver metro area,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in a statement. “Our office is committed to making Colorado safer and we will enforce the law by prosecuting these and other violent crimes together with our law enforcement partners, including our colleagues in District Attorney offices.”
“Robbing a bank is a federal felony, no matter whether the crime is perpetrated with a weapon, a note, or just a verbal threat,” said Michael Schneider, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Denver Field Office. “We are committed to bringing federal investigative resources to solve these crimes and bring perpetrators to justice with our law enforcement partners.”