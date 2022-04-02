DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say a man died after being hit by vehicle on Speer Boulevard and Broadway late Friday night. Officers were called the crash at around 11 p.m.
They say a man died at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with investigators. At this time, they say it doesn’t appear the driver is at fault.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of Speer Blvd and N Broadway St. The adult male pedestrian was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/peoBL3kwwT
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 2, 2022
Investigators say drivers had a green light at the time of the crash.