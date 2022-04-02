CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say a man died after being hit by vehicle on Speer Boulevard and Broadway late Friday night. Officers were called the crash at around 11 p.m.

They say a man died at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with investigators. At this time, they say it doesn’t appear the driver is at fault.

Investigators say drivers had a green light at the time of the crash.

