By Danielle Chavira
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs Police implemented a shelter in place order for some residents on West Boulder Street after a Jeep with a zebra-like paint job rolled over and crashed into several power lines. Officers responded to the area near north Walnut Street and West Boulder Street at around 10:45 a.m.

The alert from police asked residents to lock and stay away from doors and windows as a safety precaution.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

At least one person was inside the vehicle at the time. Crews worked to extricate that person, but it’s not clear how they are doing.

Colorado Springs Utilities responded to de-energize the lines.

Details about why the Jeep rolled and crashed were not shared.

