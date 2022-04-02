DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front will sweep into northern Colorado by early Sunday morning. Light snow is expected to develop sometime before sunrise along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.
Snow totals should be on the light side with most places expecting to see accumulations in the 1 to 4 inch range on Sunday. In addition to the snow, we could see occasional gusty winds from the north blowing that snow around and making for some slower travel.
Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will run roughly 10 to 12 degrees cooler than the highs around Colorado on Saturday. That means mostly 30s and 40s in the mountains with mid 50s to mid 60s for the eastern plains and western slope. The Denver area should top off somewhere in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday.