By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – We will kick off the weekend with sunshine continuing for most of Saturday. We’ll add a few more clouds this afternoon, but we will stay dry statewide.
We could see breezy weather this afternoon, especially on the eastern plains, with gusts up to 20 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. This is 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to yesterday.
Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 30s.
On Sunday, a cold front will move in. We could see light snow in the mountains with 1 to 4 inches possible. We could also see a few isolated rain showers along the Interstate 25 corridor. We will have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 50s. This cooler, unsettled weather pattern sticks around through the middle of the week.