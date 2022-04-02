By Anna Maria Basquez
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two were killed and one was injured in a head-on collision just before noon on Saturday on Colorado Highway 115. The road was closed for nearly three hours.
Colorado State Patrol tells CBS4 one vehicle involved was a 2019 Subaru. They did not have information about the second vehicle.
“We have two confirmed fatalities and a third party that was flown out,” said Trooper Josh Lewis, spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
It’s not clear what caused the crash. More details are to be released at a later time, officials said.