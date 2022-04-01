DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is on the southern edge of a weather system passing through Wyoming and South Dakota today. Scattered mountain snow showers are possible through the early afternoon and we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or very brief rain showers around Denver and on the eastern plains.

This is a fast-moving system with some drier air moving in by the early to middle part of the afternoon. That means after a cloudy start we should see plenty of sunshine before the day is over. Gusty wind will be possible as the storm system moves away later today.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine around the state and mild temperatures. In Denver and on the eastern plains we expect highs to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll see 40s and 50s in the mountains with 60s and 70s on the western slope.

Things will turn a bit unsettled again on Sunday as a new storm moves into the region. Clouds will increase throughout the day and we’ll eventually see some rain and snow showers develop. The unsettled weather will stick around through Wednesday as a few different storm systems cross the region. In addition to some showers we could see strong and gusty wind develop in eastern Colorado during the day on Tuesday.