JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of investigating, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a U.S. Postal Service postmaster, who believed he was communicating with teenage girls with the potential of meeting them for sex.
Suspect Chad Miller, 45, was arrested Thursday and faces two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.
According to the Jeffco Sheriff press release, back in August 2021, JCSO’s Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations unit (Cheezo) began looking into Miller’s activity when he started communicating with a member of Cheezo. Miller believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover Cheezo detective. Miller said he wanted to have sex with the girl but stopped communicating with the detective and never set a date to meet in person.
Then, investigators say, between March 9 and 30 this year, Miller started to chat with another Cheezo detective he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. During their discussions, Miller revealed he was a postmaster, engaged in detailed sex topics and described the sexual acts he wanted to have with the teen he believed he was speaking to.
Jeffco Sheriff says Miller also asked the undercover investigator for “live” pictures so that he could verify that the girl was real, as well as directing her to perform sexual acts and send recordings to him.
Jeffco investigators responded to Miller at a post office in Elizabeth and arrested him for the two child sex charges he faces.
Cheezo Unit at #JCSO arrested a Postmaster for U.S. Postal Service on 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. #Jeffco #GoodPoliceWork View full press release: https://t.co/iAAyRB8CP0 pic.twitter.com/Rp3MSyn7gv
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 1, 2022